Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expands By 5.8%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.32% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 1.7 %

CHEK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,821. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

