Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Declines By 7.9%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 109.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,560. The company has a market capitalization of $776.97 million, a P/E ratio of 837.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

