Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expands By 10.3%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centerspace Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 52,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,768. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $74.99 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

