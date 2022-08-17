Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 10.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

