Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Rises By 6.1%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.