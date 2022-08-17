Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Declines By 9.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 397,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,570. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

