Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Drops By 7.0%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 169,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $458.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

