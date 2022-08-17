Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declines By 13.8%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,355. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

