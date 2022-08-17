Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Increases By 5.0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,125,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 257.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

