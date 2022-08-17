Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declines By 7.3%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 206,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,031,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $538.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

