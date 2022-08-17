Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Drops By 13.2%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE BPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

