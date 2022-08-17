Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Decreases By 12.9%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
See Also
