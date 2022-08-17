Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declines By 14.5%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
