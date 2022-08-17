Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declines By 14.5%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. BCE has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

