Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Decreases By 14.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

BCH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco de Chile Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.