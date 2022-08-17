Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Decreases By 14.7%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $7,571,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

