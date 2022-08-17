Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Decreases By 13.2%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avantor by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 476,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,179 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,155,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,350. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

