Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Increases By 5.4%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,616.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.