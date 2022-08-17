Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Increases By 5.4%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,616.0 days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.
About Aperam
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APMSF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.