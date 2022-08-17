Short Interest in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Decreases By 11.1%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

5:01 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FVAM stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. 5:01 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 308,034 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 529,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 31,747 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 439,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.