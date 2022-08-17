Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

SJR opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,269,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,580,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.