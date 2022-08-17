Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.