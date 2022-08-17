Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.