Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,423 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 62,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.16. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

