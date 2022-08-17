Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 2.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 9,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sernova Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
