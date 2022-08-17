Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.85

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.85 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 178.03 ($2.15). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 175.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,321,954 shares changing hands.

SRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

