Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,227 shares.The stock last traded at $1.49 and had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Insider Activity at Sema4

Institutional Trading of Sema4

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $485,641.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,905 shares of company stock valued at $53,708.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth $4,426,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Sema4 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after buying an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.