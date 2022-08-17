SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Hits $600,767.29

SEEN (SEEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $600,767.29 and approximately $91.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SEEN

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

