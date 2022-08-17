ScPrime (SCP) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $5,760.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004226 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,831,461 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

