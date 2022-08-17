Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13.

