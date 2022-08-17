Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,079. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

