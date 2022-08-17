SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 319,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.48. 47,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,382. The company has a market cap of $202.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.03. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

