SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. 170,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,278. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

