SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

