SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

