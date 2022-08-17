SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $557.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,135. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $246.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

