SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

