SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8,558.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

