SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 59,247 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,247 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,082,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 530.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 1,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

