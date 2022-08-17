SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

