Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAND. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 364,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

