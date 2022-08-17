SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 2,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The stock has a market cap of $710.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
