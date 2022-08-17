San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,929,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,011,000 after acquiring an additional 318,893 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

