San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $902,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AB remained flat at $44.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 263,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

