San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 66,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.