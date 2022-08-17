San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,276,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

QQQ traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $329.60. The company had a trading volume of 568,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

