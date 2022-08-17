San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 4,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,406. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

