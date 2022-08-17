San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 6,033,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

