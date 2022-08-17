San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 326,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.