Sakura Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $149,676.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013410 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
