RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

