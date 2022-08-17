Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.98. 12,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 685,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $154,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,293 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $13,029,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.