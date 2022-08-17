RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. 467,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

